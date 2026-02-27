BJP Yuva Morcha Demands CBI Probe in Sabarimala Gold Theft

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Kerala staged a protest outside senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence, advocating for a CBI probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft. The youth wing demanded accountability from Congress for potential links with the accused.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur claimed that interactions between Sonia Gandhi and the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, raised concerns. Thakur criticized the Special Investigation Team's handling of the case and called for it to be transferred to the CBI for a transparent probe.

Thakur further alleged that Congress celebrated the 2018 women's entry verdict in Sabarimala, contrasting BJP's stance on temple traditions. He called for intermediaries in Gandhi's meetings to clarify their roles and urged Congress to address accusations of their involvement.