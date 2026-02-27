Left Menu

Bill Clinton Testifies on Epstein Ties Amid Partisan Tensions

Former President Bill Clinton testified before a House Committee regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, denying any wrongdoing or awareness of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking. Democrats accuse the inquiry of being politically motivated to shield Trump, who also had ties to Epstein. The investigation continues amidst partisan disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:21 IST
Bill Clinton Testifies on Epstein Ties Amid Partisan Tensions

In a significant testimony before the House Oversight Committee, former President Bill Clinton emphatically denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities, describing how he "saw nothing" during his interactions with the late financier. Clinton testified behind closed doors on Friday, stating he would have reported Epstein's crimes if aware.

Clinton's appearance follows controversy over released documents showing photos with redacted women, as well as questions about the couple's charitable foundation. While several Republicans press for clarity, Demarcate legislators label the hearing a partisan effort to deflect attention from Trump's own Epstein connections.

The panel faced criticism for its handling of testimonies, allowing some figures to submit written statements while demanding in-person appearances from both Clintons, who claim the process aims to protect Trump. Partisan tensions run high as the investigation unfolds, with accusations continuing to fly.

TRENDING

1
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India
3
NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

 Global
4
Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

 Estonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026