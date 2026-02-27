Bill Clinton Testifies on Epstein Ties Amid Partisan Tensions
Former President Bill Clinton testified before a House Committee regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, denying any wrongdoing or awareness of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking. Democrats accuse the inquiry of being politically motivated to shield Trump, who also had ties to Epstein. The investigation continues amidst partisan disputes.
In a significant testimony before the House Oversight Committee, former President Bill Clinton emphatically denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities, describing how he "saw nothing" during his interactions with the late financier. Clinton testified behind closed doors on Friday, stating he would have reported Epstein's crimes if aware.
Clinton's appearance follows controversy over released documents showing photos with redacted women, as well as questions about the couple's charitable foundation. While several Republicans press for clarity, Demarcate legislators label the hearing a partisan effort to deflect attention from Trump's own Epstein connections.
The panel faced criticism for its handling of testimonies, allowing some figures to submit written statements while demanding in-person appearances from both Clintons, who claim the process aims to protect Trump. Partisan tensions run high as the investigation unfolds, with accusations continuing to fly.
Hillary Clinton in testimony says she has no information on Epstein's criminal activities and never recalls meeting him, reports AP.
