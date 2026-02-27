Crackdown on Criminal Activities: Sunil Rathi Gang Members Arrested

On Thursday night, two suspected members of the infamous Sunil Rathi gang were arrested in Dehradun's Rajpur area, the Uttarakhand Police announced on Friday. The suspects, Bhanu Chaudhary and Paras Singh, were captured during a coordinated operation by the Special Task Force and Dehradun Police. They are believed to be involved in extorting money from local businessmen.

Police recovered two illegal pistols and seven live cartridges from the accused men, who were stopped in a car after law enforcement received a tip-off. Both men, originally from Uttar Pradesh, have been charged under multiple sections, including the Arms Act. Investigations uncovered that they were acting upon directives from Sunil Rathi, presently jailed in Pauri, targeting high-value properties.

The arrests revealed intricate connections within criminal circles, including telecommunication records linking Singh with Rathi. Their operations were focused on land disputes in Haridwar and Dehradun. The investigation also unveiled a connection to a controversial Haridwar property dealer, who had a previous murder charge, indicating a wider criminal racket under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)