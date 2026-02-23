Director Assault: Tensions Rise Over School Naming Dispute in Dehradun

Dehradun is in focus as tensions flare over a school naming dispute that led to the alleged assault of Ajay Nautiyal, the Director of Elementary Education for Uttarakhand. Police arrested four individuals connected to the incident after scrutinizing eyewitness accounts and video evidence from the Saturday altercation.

The accused, including history-sheeter Arvind Pundir, are linked to BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. The confrontation began during a visit by the Raipur MLA and his supporters to Nautiyal's office, resulting in damaged furniture and injuries to the director, who required hospital treatment.

Nautiyal filed a complaint against the MLA and his backers at the Raipur police station. Simultaneously, a separate case was lodged by the MLA's security guard against unidentified individuals, further complicating the situation.