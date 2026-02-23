Left Menu

Director Assault: Tensions Rise Over School Naming Dispute in Dehradun

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Ajay Nautiyal, the Director of Elementary Education in Uttarakhand, and vandalizing his office. The altercation, involving BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, arose from a dispute over naming a school, leading to Nautiyal sustaining injuries and filing a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:56 IST
Dehradun is in focus as tensions flare over a school naming dispute that led to the alleged assault of Ajay Nautiyal, the Director of Elementary Education for Uttarakhand. Police arrested four individuals connected to the incident after scrutinizing eyewitness accounts and video evidence from the Saturday altercation.

The accused, including history-sheeter Arvind Pundir, are linked to BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. The confrontation began during a visit by the Raipur MLA and his supporters to Nautiyal's office, resulting in damaged furniture and injuries to the director, who required hospital treatment.

Nautiyal filed a complaint against the MLA and his backers at the Raipur police station. Simultaneously, a separate case was lodged by the MLA's security guard against unidentified individuals, further complicating the situation.

