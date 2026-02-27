Left Menu

Harnessing AI and Climate for Economic Growth

Valerie Hickey of the World Bank emphasizes AI and climate action as integral to efficient development. Highlighting their potential in infrastructure and policy, she advocates for jobs creation through innovation and climate as an opportunity agenda, not just a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:42 IST
Harnessing AI and Climate for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Sustainable Summit 2026, Valerie Hickey, Global Director for Environment at the World Bank, highlighted artificial intelligence as a key driver for efficient development spending.

Speaking with PTI, Hickey emphasized the role of technology in fostering innovation and aiding both governments and households in making informed, cost-effective decisions. AI's ability to bolster early warning systems for climate-related disasters was also noted, alerting policymakers and communities to prepare and mitigate losses.

Hickey underscored the World Bank's approach of viewing climate and development as intertwined opportunities, focusing on infrastructure, policy, and private capital mobilization. She described climate technologies as transformative, especially in energy, agriculture, and healthcare, suggesting these could lead to job creation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence

Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence

 India
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook

 India
3
A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy

A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy

 India
4
Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026