Harnessing AI and Climate for Economic Growth

At the World Sustainable Summit 2026, Valerie Hickey, Global Director for Environment at the World Bank, highlighted artificial intelligence as a key driver for efficient development spending.

Speaking with PTI, Hickey emphasized the role of technology in fostering innovation and aiding both governments and households in making informed, cost-effective decisions. AI's ability to bolster early warning systems for climate-related disasters was also noted, alerting policymakers and communities to prepare and mitigate losses.

Hickey underscored the World Bank's approach of viewing climate and development as intertwined opportunities, focusing on infrastructure, policy, and private capital mobilization. She described climate technologies as transformative, especially in energy, agriculture, and healthcare, suggesting these could lead to job creation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)