House Arrest Lifted for Venezuelan Opposition Leader Freddy Superlano

Freddy Superlano, a Venezuelan opposition leader, had his house arrest lifted following the approval of a limited amnesty bill. A video on his Instagram displayed the removal of his ankle monitor by police. Superlano's arrest after the 2024 presidential elections was notably documented in a tense video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:34 IST
Venezuelan politician Freddy Superlano, a prominent figure in the opposition Voluntad Popular party, has been released from house arrest. The decision follows the implementation of a limited amnesty bill in Venezuela.

A video shared on Superlano's Instagram profile captures the moment an officer from the national police reads out the release order, while a technician removes his ankle monitor. This symbolic act underscores a shift in the political landscape of the country.

Superlano was initially detained on February 8 and later placed under house arrest. His abrupt arrest, following the 2024 presidential elections, was documented in a dramatic video that showed him being forced into an unmarked car by armed security agents.

