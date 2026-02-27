House Arrest Lifted for Venezuelan Opposition Leader Freddy Superlano

Venezuelan politician Freddy Superlano, a prominent figure in the opposition Voluntad Popular party, has been released from house arrest. The decision follows the implementation of a limited amnesty bill in Venezuela.

A video shared on Superlano's Instagram profile captures the moment an officer from the national police reads out the release order, while a technician removes his ankle monitor. This symbolic act underscores a shift in the political landscape of the country.

Superlano was initially detained on February 8 and later placed under house arrest. His abrupt arrest, following the 2024 presidential elections, was documented in a dramatic video that showed him being forced into an unmarked car by armed security agents.