Escalating Tensions: Israel's Pre-emptive Strike Against Iran

Israel has initiated a pre-emptive attack on Iran, significantly raising military tensions in the Middle East and challenging recent diplomatic attempts to settle Tehran's nuclear dispute with Western countries. The New York Times reported active U.S. strikes on Iran, while Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was relocated to a secure location for safety.

This attack follows a recent 12-day air conflict between Israel and Iran in June, amid persistent U.S.-Israeli admonitions against Iran's ongoing nuclear and missile developments. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, stating it aimed at neutralizing threats to Israel, having been meticulously planned for months with U.S. involvement.

The tensions resulted in explosions in Tehran and a full alert across Israel, leading to school and workplace closures and a ban on public airspace. Despite renewed U.S.-Iran talks aiming for a diplomatic resolution, Israel remains firm on the dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, advocating stricter controls over Tehran's missile program.

(With inputs from agencies.)