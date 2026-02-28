Left Menu

Middle East Flight Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions

Russian air carriers have halted flights to Iran and Israel as tensions mount in the Middle East. Israel's pre-emptive attack on Iran heightened military confrontations, impacting hopes for a diplomatic nuclear resolution. Alternative routes to the Persian Gulf are being planned, causing increased flight times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian air carriers have suspended flights to Iran and Israel following increased tensions in the Middle East, the Russian Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday.

Israel's pre-emptive attack on Iran exacerbated military confrontations in the region, further diminishing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving Iran's long-standing nuclear dispute with Western nations.

To mitigate the disruption, alternative air routes have been developed in collaboration with Rosaviatsiya and other authorities, though these adjustments are expected to result in longer flight durations to the Persian Gulf.

