Middle East Flight Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions

Russian air carriers have suspended flights to Iran and Israel following increased tensions in the Middle East, the Russian Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday.

Israel's pre-emptive attack on Iran exacerbated military confrontations in the region, further diminishing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving Iran's long-standing nuclear dispute with Western nations.

To mitigate the disruption, alternative air routes have been developed in collaboration with Rosaviatsiya and other authorities, though these adjustments are expected to result in longer flight durations to the Persian Gulf.