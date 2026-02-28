Lufthansa Suspends Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon, and destinations in Oman until March 7, as rising tensions in the Middle East prompt caution. This decision follows military strikes on Iran by Israel and the U.S., according to a company spokesperson.

Additionally, the airline revealed that it would cancel flights to and from Dubai on both Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing situation, as confirmed by the Lufthansa spokesperson.

These suspensions come amidst increased geopolitical unrest, highlighting Lufthansa's responsive measures to ensure passenger and crew safety in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)