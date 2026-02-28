Left Menu

Lufthansa Suspends Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa has announced the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Oman until March 7 following increased regional tensions due to strikes on Iran. Flights to Dubai are also halted for the weekend, reflecting the airline's precautionary measures amid rising geopolitical unrest.

Berlin | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:10 IST
Lufthansa has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon, and destinations in Oman until March 7, as rising tensions in the Middle East prompt caution. This decision follows military strikes on Iran by Israel and the U.S., according to a company spokesperson.

Additionally, the airline revealed that it would cancel flights to and from Dubai on both Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing situation, as confirmed by the Lufthansa spokesperson.

These suspensions come amidst increased geopolitical unrest, highlighting Lufthansa's responsive measures to ensure passenger and crew safety in volatile regions.

