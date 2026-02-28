Left Menu

Surging Migrant Crossings Turn Crete into Europe's New Pressure Point

Crete has emerged as a key entry point for migrants, with arrivals tripling last year. Despite a decline in overall European migration, instability in Africa fuels this trend. The EU, facing pressure to act, is strengthening border measures while Frontex focuses resources on this perilous route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Israeli-built Heron 2 drone takes off for a surveillance mission over the Mediterranean, aiming to monitor boat activity between Libya and Crete, now Greece's top entry point for migrants with about 20,000 arrivals last year, according to Frontex, the EU's border agency.

Eastern Libya's growing role as a launch point has increased activity on this treacherous route, sparking harsh responses in Greece, including asylum application suspensions and mandatory imprisonment for rejected asylum seekers. The EU plans stricter border controls starting in June.

Despite seasonal lulls, crossings are expected to rise by spring. Frontex is boosting its presence, doubling its standing corps as the urge for action mounts amid high numbers of global conflicts displacing people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

