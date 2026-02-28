Surging Migrant Crossings Turn Crete into Europe's New Pressure Point

An Israeli-built Heron 2 drone takes off for a surveillance mission over the Mediterranean, aiming to monitor boat activity between Libya and Crete, now Greece's top entry point for migrants with about 20,000 arrivals last year, according to Frontex, the EU's border agency.

Eastern Libya's growing role as a launch point has increased activity on this treacherous route, sparking harsh responses in Greece, including asylum application suspensions and mandatory imprisonment for rejected asylum seekers. The EU plans stricter border controls starting in June.

Despite seasonal lulls, crossings are expected to rise by spring. Frontex is boosting its presence, doubling its standing corps as the urge for action mounts amid high numbers of global conflicts displacing people.

