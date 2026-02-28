Explosions heard in Qatar as Iran launches counterattack over Israel-US assault on the Islamic Republic, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:04 IST
Explosions heard in Qatar as Iran launches counterattack over Israel-US assault on the Islamic Republic, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Qatar
- explosions
- counterattack
- Israel
- US
- assault
- geopolitical
- tensions
- AP
ALSO READ
Operation Epic Fury: US-Israel Strike Against Iran Shakes Middle East
Panic and Fear Grips Iran Amid U.S. and Israel Attacks
Middle East Tensions Escalate: International Reactions to US-Israel Strikes on Iran
US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran Amid Rising Tensions
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran