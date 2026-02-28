AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement

At the 4th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, Supreme Court Justice K V Viswanathan asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) should supplement, not replace, core legal functions. He noted that AI can efficiently save time but cannot replicate the depth of a trained legal mind.

Justice Viswanathan highlighted the importance of mastering AI as an assistive tool while retaining control over legal judgement. He warned against using AI-generated content without careful human validation, as it could potentially lead to professional embarrassment and client damage due to inaccuracies.

Echoing these sentiments, Justice A.S. Chandurkar urged graduates to use technology to enhance, not replace, fundamental skills such as reading, reasoning, and drafting. Both justices underscored the balance between innovation and retaining core intellectual functions in the legal profession.