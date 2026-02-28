Left Menu

AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement

Justice K V Viswanathan emphasized that while AI is a useful tool in the legal profession, it cannot replace the core functions performed by trained legal minds. He stressed the importance of using AI responsibly and maintaining fundamental lawyering skills, cautioning against relying solely on technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:04 IST
AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 4th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, Supreme Court Justice K V Viswanathan asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) should supplement, not replace, core legal functions. He noted that AI can efficiently save time but cannot replicate the depth of a trained legal mind.

Justice Viswanathan highlighted the importance of mastering AI as an assistive tool while retaining control over legal judgement. He warned against using AI-generated content without careful human validation, as it could potentially lead to professional embarrassment and client damage due to inaccuracies.

Echoing these sentiments, Justice A.S. Chandurkar urged graduates to use technology to enhance, not replace, fundamental skills such as reading, reasoning, and drafting. Both justices underscored the balance between innovation and retaining core intellectual functions in the legal profession.

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026