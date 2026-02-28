Luxury Lamborghini Freed After High-Stakes Legal Battle

The Lamborghini Revuelto, which gained infamy following a high-profile crash injuring six individuals, has been released on a security bond of Rs 8.30 crore. The luxury vehicle was handed back to Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, after court approval, sparking controversy and public debate over legal proceedings.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra ordered the vehicle's release with strict conditions attached, including a prohibition on selling or altering the car's specifications. The court emphasized the owner's responsibility to present the vehicle whenever required. This development followed an urgent legal motion filed shortly after the incident by Mishra's legal representative, Sunil Kumar.

The crash on Kanpur's VIP Road led to significant public uproar, particularly due to disputes over the driver's identity at the time of the accident. Injured individuals, including e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufiq, voiced their dissatisfaction with the investigation's progress, highlighting ongoing concerns about justice and accountability in such high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)