China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged a halt to the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, emphasizing the importance of respecting Iran's sovereignty. China calls for all parties to de-escalate tensions and re-enter negotiations promptly.

Updated: 28-02-2026 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced strong concerns regarding recent military strikes by the U.S. and Israel targeting Iran. On Saturday, the ministry emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further conflict.

Expressing its stance, the ministry underscored the importance of respecting Iran's national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. The statement also called on all involved parties to act with restraint and avoid actions that could intensify the situation.

China has consistently advocated for dialogue and negotiations as solutions to international disputes. The ministry reiterated this position, urging all sides to resume diplomatic efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to the current tensions.

