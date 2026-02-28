Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest

Security personnel conducted a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, recovering over Rs 46 lakh in cash and a slew of arms from Maoist hideouts.

This operation, which took place in the hilly and forested region of Sanpsati, was based on intelligence provided by surrendered Naxalites, affirming the imprints of the outlawed DGN division in the area.

The recovered items included several firearms, grenades, and essential electronic gadgets, advancing ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives and showcasing the effective collaboration between district police units.

