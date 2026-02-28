Left Menu

Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest

Security forces seized over Rs 46 lakh, firearms, ammunition, and electronic items from Maoist hideouts in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. The operation followed information from surrendered Naxalites, leading to the recovery of various materials hidden by the DGN division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:50 IST
Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel conducted a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, recovering over Rs 46 lakh in cash and a slew of arms from Maoist hideouts.

This operation, which took place in the hilly and forested region of Sanpsati, was based on intelligence provided by surrendered Naxalites, affirming the imprints of the outlawed DGN division in the area.

The recovered items included several firearms, grenades, and essential electronic gadgets, advancing ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives and showcasing the effective collaboration between district police units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026