Push for Transparency in Navi Mumbai Airport Naming and Crash Investigation

NCP leader Suraj Chavan announced on Saturday his intention to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, advocating for the Navi Mumbai International Airport to be named in memory of Ajit Pawar. Pawar tragically died in a plane crash on January 28 in Pune's Baramati district. Chavan expressed that this would be an apt tribute to Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development.

Chavan is also pressing for transparency in the ongoing investigation of the crash, urging the Chief Minister to disclose the probe's findings openly. He insists that such measures are crucial to maintaining public trust and accountability regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the crash, noting suboptimal visibility and runway issues as potential factors. They have recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation enforce strict safety standards to prevent future accidents.