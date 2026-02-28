ADNOC Continues Seamless Operations Amid Geopolitical Tensions
ADNOC confirmed uninterrupted operations despite recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The company is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure continued stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:45 IST
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Saturday that its operations remain uninterrupted despite geopolitical tensions.
In light of recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, an ADNOC spokesperson emphasized that the company is actively monitoring the situation.
ADNOC is working closely with relevant authorities to maintain seamless operations amidst these developments.
- READ MORE ON:
- ADNOC
- oil
- operations
- geopolitical
- tensions
- Iran
- US
- strikes
- authorities
- monitoring
ALSO READ
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi
Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1.
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions
Justice Karthik Advocates for Expedited Case Resolution in Telangana Courts
Death toll from strike that hit school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV, reports AP.