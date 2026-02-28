Left Menu

ADNOC Continues Seamless Operations Amid Geopolitical Tensions

ADNOC confirmed uninterrupted operations despite recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The company is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure continued stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Saturday that its operations remain uninterrupted despite geopolitical tensions.

In light of recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, an ADNOC spokesperson emphasized that the company is actively monitoring the situation.

ADNOC is working closely with relevant authorities to maintain seamless operations amidst these developments.

