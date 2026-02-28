Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Substandard Foods in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) launched a major crackdown on the production and distribution of substandard edible oils and foods, seizing 4,16,494 litres of oil and other contaminated products. Enforcement action was taken across multiple districts, ensuring quality ahead of Holi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:43 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has conducted a comprehensive inspection drive, seizing 4,16,494 litres of suspicious edible oil worth approximately Rs 6.43 crore. The crackdown, aimed at ensuring quality products for the public ahead of Holi, resulted in correction notices for 37 manufacturing units.

FSDA deployed 58 inter-district teams to inspect 64 edible oil manufacturing units, finding eight closed and taking enforcement action against the rest. Additionally, 206 oil samples were collected for testing. In a related inspection, nine quintals of contaminated khoya from Kanpur and various other adulterated goods were destroyed.

The drive extended to raiding an unlicensed tea warehouse in Lucknow and seizing adulterated cheese in Ghaziabad. Authorities in Ghaziabad also arrested traders selling counterfeit goods, marking a significant step in combating food adulteration in the state.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

