Major Crackdown on Substandard Foods in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has conducted a comprehensive inspection drive, seizing 4,16,494 litres of suspicious edible oil worth approximately Rs 6.43 crore. The crackdown, aimed at ensuring quality products for the public ahead of Holi, resulted in correction notices for 37 manufacturing units.

FSDA deployed 58 inter-district teams to inspect 64 edible oil manufacturing units, finding eight closed and taking enforcement action against the rest. Additionally, 206 oil samples were collected for testing. In a related inspection, nine quintals of contaminated khoya from Kanpur and various other adulterated goods were destroyed.

The drive extended to raiding an unlicensed tea warehouse in Lucknow and seizing adulterated cheese in Ghaziabad. Authorities in Ghaziabad also arrested traders selling counterfeit goods, marking a significant step in combating food adulteration in the state.