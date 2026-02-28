Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: U.S. Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump announced the commencement of 'major combat operations' against Iran, targeting Iranian missiles and its navy. The operation, named 'Epic Fury,' comes with concerns of potential U.S. casualties. Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict escalated due to failed talks over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:26 IST
The military launch termed 'Operation Epic Fury' represents a renewed strategic offensive directed by President Donald Trump against Iran, raising alarm over possible U.S. casualties. Announced on Saturday, the mission aims to dismantle Iranian military infrastructure, specifically missile bases and naval assets.

Triggered by ongoing tensions over nuclear programs, this operation signifies the administration's aggressive stance. Despite warnings, diplomatic negotiations yielded no progress, prompting Trump to proceed. 'The risks are high, but we're acting for the future,' he emphasized, projecting a noble mission narrative.

U.S. military actions in the region have sparked controversy and strategic debates, as critics highlight the absence of a clear endgame. Key figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed select congressional leaders about the operation's necessity, facing criticism over potential regional escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

