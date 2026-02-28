Operation Epic Fury: U.S. Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The military launch termed 'Operation Epic Fury' represents a renewed strategic offensive directed by President Donald Trump against Iran, raising alarm over possible U.S. casualties. Announced on Saturday, the mission aims to dismantle Iranian military infrastructure, specifically missile bases and naval assets.

Triggered by ongoing tensions over nuclear programs, this operation signifies the administration's aggressive stance. Despite warnings, diplomatic negotiations yielded no progress, prompting Trump to proceed. 'The risks are high, but we're acting for the future,' he emphasized, projecting a noble mission narrative.

U.S. military actions in the region have sparked controversy and strategic debates, as critics highlight the absence of a clear endgame. Key figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed select congressional leaders about the operation's necessity, facing criticism over potential regional escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)