U.S. Sanctions Strike at Iran's Financial Lifelines
The U.S. has imposed new sanctions targeting key financial figures tied to Iran’s leadership, aiming to disrupt networks supporting the regime’s international dealings. This move follows recent military tensions, as both sides navigate commitments in prior agreements. The sanctions focus on complex financial structures benefitting Iran’s elite.
The United States announced new sanctions on Iran, targeting major financial figures tied to the regime, the Treasury Department disclosed on Friday. These actions seek to disrupt financial mechanisms supporting Tehran’s leadership.
The U.S. Treasury specifically targeted Ali Ansari, an Iranian financier previously sanctioned by Britain, and several exchange houses operating as front companies. This comes after Tehran resumed aggressive actions in the Strait of Hormuz.
As military tensions simmered, with resumed attacks on commercial vessels, President Trump labeled a ceasefire as null and void. Meanwhile, Iranian officials argue the U.S. has violated previous agreements, escalating the diplomatic standoff. Despite ongoing negotiations, U.S. officials aim to isolate Iran's leaders from the global financial system.
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