U.S. Sanctions Strike at Iran's Financial Lifelines

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions targeting key financial figures tied to Iran’s leadership, aiming to disrupt networks supporting the regime’s international dealings. This move follows recent military tensions, as both sides navigate commitments in prior agreements. The sanctions focus on complex financial structures benefitting Iran’s elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Issued New Iranrelated Sanctions On Friday Targeting A Key Financier For Irans New Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei And Other Individuals And Entities | Updated: 11-07-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 08:33 IST
U.S. Sanctions Strike at Iran's Financial Lifelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced new sanctions on Iran, targeting major financial figures tied to the regime, the Treasury Department disclosed on Friday. These actions seek to disrupt financial mechanisms supporting Tehran’s leadership.

The U.S. Treasury specifically targeted Ali Ansari, an Iranian financier previously sanctioned by Britain, and several exchange houses operating as front companies. This comes after Tehran resumed aggressive actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As military tensions simmered, with resumed attacks on commercial vessels, President Trump labeled a ceasefire as null and void. Meanwhile, Iranian officials argue the U.S. has violated previous agreements, escalating the diplomatic standoff. Despite ongoing negotiations, U.S. officials aim to isolate Iran's leaders from the global financial system.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026