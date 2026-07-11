U.S. Sanctions Strike at Iran's Financial Lifelines

The Us Issued New Iranrelated Sanctions On Friday Targeting A Key Financier For Irans New Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei And Other Individuals And Entities

The United States announced new sanctions on Iran, targeting major financial figures tied to the regime, the Treasury Department disclosed on Friday. These actions seek to disrupt financial mechanisms supporting Tehran’s leadership.

The U.S. Treasury specifically targeted Ali Ansari, an Iranian financier previously sanctioned by Britain, and several exchange houses operating as front companies. This comes after Tehran resumed aggressive actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As military tensions simmered, with resumed attacks on commercial vessels, President Trump labeled a ceasefire as null and void. Meanwhile, Iranian officials argue the U.S. has violated previous agreements, escalating the diplomatic standoff. Despite ongoing negotiations, U.S. officials aim to isolate Iran's leaders from the global financial system.