Bhupender Yadav Chairs 44th Central Zoo Authority Meeting in Bhopal; Sets Roadmap for 2026–27

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, chaired the 44th Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Saturday at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal.

The meeting reviewed key achievements of the Central Zoo Authority during the current financial year 2025–26 and outlined strategic priorities for 2026–27. The governing body was apprised of major initiatives undertaken to strengthen zoo management, conservation efforts and public engagement.

A status report on the establishment of the National Referral Centre for Wildlife (NRC-W) at Junagadh and its regional centres was also presented, highlighting progress in building specialised capacity for wildlife care, disease management and ex-situ conservation support.

Strengthening Conservation Awareness

An annual calendar for observance of important environmental and wildlife-related days was presented during the meeting. The initiative aims to inspire empathy for wild animals among zoo visitors, promote awareness about conservation of natural resources and foster understanding of ecological balance.

By integrating structured outreach with conservation messaging, the CZA seeks to enhance the educational role of zoos beyond recreation.

Key Decisions and Strategic Directions

Following detailed deliberations, several significant decisions were taken to strengthen zoo governance and conservation standards across the country:

Second Cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE)

A target has been set to complete the second cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) for large and medium category zoos by the end of May 2026. The MEE exercise is an evidence-based, comprehensive, holistic and independent assessment aimed at ensuring the highest standards of animal care, infrastructure, conservation planning and visitor management.

Expanding CSR Engagement

The scope of the Committee constituted to examine Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions for zoos has been expanded. The Committee has been tasked with recommending strategies to:

Enhance CSR funding for zoo development

Identify prominent personalities who can promote zoos and ex-situ conservation

Strengthen conservation education outreach among youth

Improve financial self-sustainability of zoos

Collaboration with ZSI and NIRANTAR Institutions

The meeting proposed exploring collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and institutions under the NIRANTAR vertical, which includes the CZA. The objective is to promote integrated approaches to zoo development, ex-situ conservation and conservation education.

Engagement with Members of Parliament

It was decided to solicit suggestions from Members of Parliament whose constituencies host recognised zoos. The aim is to gather region-specific inputs to strengthen facilities and align them with the objectives of the National Zoo Policy.

School Outreach and Participatory Feedback

The Authority also resolved to identify schools that organise student visits to zoos and request their management to conduct dedicated classroom sessions to gather collective suggestions from students on improving zoo experiences and conservation messaging.

This participatory approach seeks to engage young citizens directly in shaping conservation institutions.

Roadmap for 2026–27

The deliberations underscored the evolving role of zoos as centres for conservation breeding, wildlife research, public education and biodiversity awareness. With enhanced evaluation mechanisms, CSR integration and stakeholder engagement, the Central Zoo Authority aims to strengthen institutional capacity and align zoo management with national conservation priorities.

The 44th meeting reflects the Ministry’s continued focus on evidence-based governance, public participation and sustainable conservation practices to ensure that India’s zoos contribute meaningfully to biodiversity protection and environmental education.