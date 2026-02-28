Ministry Reviews Preparedness Amid Evolving Middle East Airspace Situation

In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East and its potential implications for international air operations, the Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation has undertaken a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with all concerned stakeholders.

A high-level review meeting was convened via video conference with the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, senior officials of the Ministry, representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airline operators and major airport operators across the country.

The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions and NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) issued in parts of the region.

Airlines Advised to Monitor Airspace and Ensure Safe Rerouting

Indian carriers operating international services have been directed to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs and route restrictions issued by relevant authorities.

Airlines have been instructed to:

Undertake timely rerouting or diversion of flights wherever required

Strictly adhere to global safety protocols

Follow established contingency planning procedures

Proactively communicate schedule changes to passengers

Operational Alert at Airports

Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements.

The Airports Authority of India and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines to ensure:

Availability of parking bays

Efficient ground handling arrangements

Passenger amenities and assistance

Crew logistics support

Immigration and customs facilitation, where necessary

DGCA Monitoring and Compliance Oversight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been directed to remain in close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety regulations, crew duty time limitations and operational advisories.

Continuous monitoring mechanisms are being activated to assess evolving airspace dynamics and mitigate any cascading impact on domestic schedules.

Coordination with Ministry of External Affairs

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also in close contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure seamless information flow and coordinated response in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad.

Passenger Advisory

Passengers travelling on international routes are advised to remain in regular contact with their respective airlines for updated travel information, including delays, rerouting or diversions.

Airlines have been instructed to proactively communicate any changes to minimise inconvenience.

Safety Remains Paramount

The Ministry reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority. The situation is under constant watch, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safe, orderly and efficient air operations.

Further updates will be issued as required based on developments.