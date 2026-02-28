Nepal Urges Caution Amid Middle East Tensions, Suspends Flights

Nepal has issued a warning to its citizens residing in West Asian countries, urging them to exercise vigilance and caution in light of escalating regional tensions. The call for heightened awareness comes after the United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, sparking concerns across the Gulf region.

The country's civil aviation authority announced the suspension of flights from Kathmandu to at least seven Gulf destinations, including Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, and others. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice. The government emphasized the importance of maintaining regular contact with Nepali communities and adhering to security advisories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Nepali nationals residing in Israel and Iran to remain indoors and defer any travel plans to these countries until the situation stabilizes. Citizens are encouraged to stay in touch with Nepalese embassies and the Ministry for any required support or information.