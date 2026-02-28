Italian Defence Minister Stranded in Dubai Amid Flight Suspensions
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto was stranded in Dubai with his family on Saturday. Flights were suspended following attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. Crosetto had left Rome on Friday to join his family for a holiday in Dubai and was due back in Italy Saturday.
Updated: 28-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:14 IST
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto found himself unexpectedly grounded in Dubai on Saturday as flights were suspended following military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.
A source close to the ministry confirmed the suspension of flights, which left the minister unable to return to Italy as scheduled.
Italian airline ITA Airways announced it would pause all flights to and from Dubai until Sunday, explaining the disruptions impacting Crosetto's plans.
