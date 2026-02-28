Fear and Flight: Iran Under Siege Amid U.S.-Israel Attacks

Iranian cities are witnessing mass evacuations as fear grips the nation following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel. Explosions shattered the calm in Tehran, prompting residents to seek safety away from metropolitan areas during the early hours of the Iranian workweek.

Panic-stricken citizens describe chaotic scenes, with families separated and unsure of their next steps. Gholamreza, a father and shopkeeper, conveyed his fears as he prepared to leave Tehran for Yazd, leaving his livelihood behind in search of safety.

As schools and universities shuttered indefinitely, citizens like Minou from Tabriz expressed terror for their children's future. Meanwhile, the U.S. hailed the strikes under "OPERATION EPIC FURY" as a move to eliminate threats and potentially inspire regime change, a concept both supported and opposed within Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)