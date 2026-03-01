Operation Epic Fury: A Turning Point in U.S.-Iran Relations

In a bold military move, President Donald Trump has revealed that the United States launched 'major combat operations' aimed at crippling Iranian missiles and naval capabilities. Operating under the codename 'Epic Fury', the strikes are a response to Iran's persistent nuclear and missile programs.

Trump, staying abreast of developments from Mar-a-Lago, stated that safeguarding U.S. lives is a priority, but acknowledged the potential for American casualties. The President's declarations happen amidst calls from Congress, seeking authorization for what many deem as acts of war.

Despite the risks, the initial strikes have reportedly caused minimal U.S. damage, with operations expected to last several days. As the international community calls for dialogue, Trump's decisive military actions aim to reshape U.S.-Iran dynamics.