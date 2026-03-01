Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for strict security measures during upcoming festivals to maintain social harmony. He directed officials to monitor social media, ensure no vulgar activities, and maintain uninterrupted public services. Increased vigilance and accountability are key to preventing disruptions.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials for stringent actions against any elements attempting to disrupt peace during the forthcoming festivals, including Holi and Eid. In a high-level review meeting, he stressed that maintaining social harmony is paramount.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of electrified surveillance, highlighting the sensitivity of the period due to simultaneous festivals and examinations. He instructed detailed reviews of past incidents to ensure robust security arrangements.
Adityanath emphasized public services' efficiency, mandating uninterrupted power supply, and additional transport. Furthermore, he underscored the removal of loudspeakers, equating festivals to symbols of joy and emphasizing the prevention of communal hatred incitement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi
Rangambhari Ekadashi: A Unique Celebration of Holi at Manikarnika Ghat
Green Warning: Rabindra Sarovar's Holi Pollution Threat
Heightened Security Measures Amid Release of West Bengal's Post-SIR Electoral Rolls
Evacuation at Al Udeid: Aftermath of U.S. and Israeli Attack on Iran