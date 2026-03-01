Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials for stringent actions against any elements attempting to disrupt peace during the forthcoming festivals, including Holi and Eid. In a high-level review meeting, he stressed that maintaining social harmony is paramount.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of electrified surveillance, highlighting the sensitivity of the period due to simultaneous festivals and examinations. He instructed detailed reviews of past incidents to ensure robust security arrangements.

Adityanath emphasized public services' efficiency, mandating uninterrupted power supply, and additional transport. Furthermore, he underscored the removal of loudspeakers, equating festivals to symbols of joy and emphasizing the prevention of communal hatred incitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)