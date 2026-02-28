Green Warning: Rabindra Sarovar's Holi Pollution Threat
The 'Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum' has raised concerns over potential pollution from Holi celebrations at Rabindra Sarovar, urging uniform gate restrictions for all. They demand adherence to environmental guidelines to protect the ecologically sensitive lake. KMDA has acknowledged these issues and instructed clubs to follow requisite measures.
Environmental activists have raised alarms about potential pollution at Rabindra Sarovar during upcoming Holi festivities. The 73-acre lake is a key ecological site in South Kolkata.
The 'Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum' is pressing for equal enforcement of restrictions on all visitors, including club members, to safeguard the lake from toxic contamination.
The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority has directed all stakeholders to adhere to guidelines that prevent pollution, aiming for a compliant and eco-friendly celebration.