Tragic Family Feud in Jhansi: Stabbing and Suicide Unfolds

A tragic family incident unfolded in Jhansi district as Mahendra Sahu, 30, allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law, Maya Devi, before taking his own life. The shocking event took place on Saturday morning when Mahendra visited his cousin's home in Nainagarh, where the attack occurred.

According to the police, Maya Devi is in critical condition in a medical college hospital. Mahendra and Maya's husband, Rakesh Sahu, had resolved a dispute two years earlier over an alleged affair involving Mahendra and Maya, which adds a complex dimension to this unfortunate incident.

The tragic sequence of events concluded with Mahendra being found hanging from a tree near a marriage hall in Hirapura village, close to the scene of the crime, Station House Officer Tulsiram Pandey confirmed. This heartbreaking incident highlights the severe consequences of unresolved family conflicts.