Olympian PV Sindhu Caught in Dubai Airport Chaos Amid Explosions

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faced a tense ordeal at Dubai Airport after an explosion nearby. She and her coach were moved to a secure location. The incident occurred amid escalating military tensions in the region. Sindhu expressed gratitude for the support from Indian and Dubai authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:21 IST
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu found herself amidst a frightening situation at Dubai Airport following an explosion close to her location on Sunday. The explosion added to the tension as military conflicts escalated in the Gulf region. Sindhu, scheduled to compete in the All England Open Badminton Championships, is currently stranded.

Despite the scare, Sindhu and her coach have been safely relocated thanks to swift action by the Dubai Airport staff and authorities. She shared her gratitude towards the Indian Consulate for their support. The incident comes amid broader geopolitical tensions, with airspace closure affecting flights in the region.

The crisis has led to disruptions in air travel, impacting airlines like Emirates and Air India, which have cancelled services across the Gulf. The US and Israel launched military strikes in Iran on Saturday, prompting widespread airport closures and travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

