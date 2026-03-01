NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test
NASA revitalizes its moon program with a spacecraft docking test in its Artemis mission, slated for 2027, due to delays and competition from China. Meanwhile, astronomers have mapped cold gas in the Milky Way, revealing star-forming filaments with the ALMA telescope in Chile.
NASA has announced a pivotal change in its Artemis moon program, incorporating a spacecraft docking test before the highly anticipated astronaut landing. This strategic shift, set for 2027, is part of efforts to revitalize the United States' flagship lunar initiative amidst rising delays and competitive pressures from China.
The revised plan involves lunar landers developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin, founded by tech moguls Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively. NASA chief Jared Isaacman made the announcement, indicating an expanded focus on ensuring mission success and leveraging commercial sector innovation.
In a separate scientific breakthrough, astronomers have unveiled a comprehensive map of cold cosmic gas in the Milky Way's core. Utilizing Chile's state-of-the-art ALMA telescope, researchers observed the turbulent region, identifying vast filamentary structures that could provide critical insights into star formation processes in our galaxy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
