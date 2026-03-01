Left Menu

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA revitalizes its moon program with a spacecraft docking test in its Artemis mission, slated for 2027, due to delays and competition from China. Meanwhile, astronomers have mapped cold gas in the Milky Way, revealing star-forming filaments with the ALMA telescope in Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:30 IST
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has announced a pivotal change in its Artemis moon program, incorporating a spacecraft docking test before the highly anticipated astronaut landing. This strategic shift, set for 2027, is part of efforts to revitalize the United States' flagship lunar initiative amidst rising delays and competitive pressures from China.

The revised plan involves lunar landers developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin, founded by tech moguls Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively. NASA chief Jared Isaacman made the announcement, indicating an expanded focus on ensuring mission success and leveraging commercial sector innovation.

In a separate scientific breakthrough, astronomers have unveiled a comprehensive map of cold cosmic gas in the Milky Way's core. Utilizing Chile's state-of-the-art ALMA telescope, researchers observed the turbulent region, identifying vast filamentary structures that could provide critical insights into star formation processes in our galaxy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
2
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
3
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers

Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026