Dramatic Standoff: Police Capture Notorious Criminal in Patna

Amit Kumar, a man wanted in several criminal cases, was apprehended by police following a dramatic encounter in Patna's Pirbahor locality. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours on Sunday, saw Kumar engage in a brief gunfire exchange with law enforcement.

According to SP (Central) Patna, Mamta Kalyani, police had received a tip-off that Kumar was planning a criminal act on Marine Drive. In response, authorities swiftly organized a team and laid a trap. When Kumar noticed the police, he opened fire, prompting officers to return controlled shots. This tactical response allowed police to eventually overpower Kumar.

Kumar sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently being treated at a government hospital. Additionally, he is linked to a January attempt by two armed criminals to breach the Patna Civil court premises. Authorities have stated that further investigations are ongoing to unravel the extent of his criminal activities.