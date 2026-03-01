Left Menu

Dramatic Standoff: Police Capture Notorious Criminal in Patna

Amit Kumar, an accused in multiple criminal cases, was arrested by Patna police in Pirbahor locality. After an exchange of gunfire, Kumar was overpowered and captured. Injured in the leg, he's receiving treatment at a government hospital. Further investigations into his activities are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:26 IST
Amit Kumar, a man wanted in several criminal cases, was apprehended by police following a dramatic encounter in Patna's Pirbahor locality. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours on Sunday, saw Kumar engage in a brief gunfire exchange with law enforcement.

According to SP (Central) Patna, Mamta Kalyani, police had received a tip-off that Kumar was planning a criminal act on Marine Drive. In response, authorities swiftly organized a team and laid a trap. When Kumar noticed the police, he opened fire, prompting officers to return controlled shots. This tactical response allowed police to eventually overpower Kumar.

Kumar sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently being treated at a government hospital. Additionally, he is linked to a January attempt by two armed criminals to breach the Patna Civil court premises. Authorities have stated that further investigations are ongoing to unravel the extent of his criminal activities.

