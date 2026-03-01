Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

The Kansas City Royals dominated the Colorado Rockies in a spring training game with a spectacular score of 16-3. Lane Thomas starred with two hits and five RBIs, contributing to the Royals' 13 hits and 15 walks, as 11 players managed to land hits.

In women's hockey, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena saw a record-breaking attendance of 17,335, as the host Seattle Torrent succumbed 5-2 to the visiting Toronto Sceptres in a thrilling game post-Olympics.

Athlete injuries also made headlines. Joel Embiid of the 76ers will miss at least three games due to an oblique strain, while Texas Rangers' Josh Jung is sidelined with an adductor strain. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev claimed the Dubai tennis title via walkover after Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to injury.