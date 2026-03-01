Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Plans Across Kerala Airports

Flight cancellations to the Gulf region from Kerala's international airports caused chaos, as numerous travelers waited for updates despite advisories to check flight statuses. Over 100 flights were affected across Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Cochin, and Calicut airports, prompting airlines to open help desks to aid passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:52 IST
The ongoing conflict in the Gulf has led to widespread disruptions in international flights from Kerala, notably affecting air travelers with plans to the region. On Sunday alone, 37 flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were grounded, with cancellations continuing across other key airports.

From the four major international airports in Kerala, over 100 scheduled departures to Gulf destinations were affected. Passengers were advised to verify flight statuses before heading to airports, yet several were found waiting amid expectations of service resumption.

At Kochi, despite 35 flight cancellations, some flights like Oman Air to Muscat continued operations. Airlines have since set up help desks across these airports to provide support and information to affected passengers.

