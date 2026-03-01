Tensions Escalate as Indian Troops Fire at Pakistani Drone

Indian Army troops engaged a Pakistani drone that breached the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday morning. Officials reported that despite the barrage of shots, the drone quickly returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This incident occurs just three days after a similar episode, where soldiers fired upon an encroaching drone. The forward post troops noticed the UAV around 6:10 AM and attempted to neutralize it, though it evaded capture and retreated.

Authorities initiated a search to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped. The situation underscores persistent tensions along the border, as both countries navigate ongoing security challenges.