Tensions Escalate as Indian Troops Fire at Pakistani Drone

Indian troops fired at a Pakistani drone entering from across the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite over a dozen shots, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This marks the second drone incident in three days. A search was launched for possible airdropped items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian Army troops engaged a Pakistani drone that breached the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday morning. Officials reported that despite the barrage of shots, the drone quickly returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This incident occurs just three days after a similar episode, where soldiers fired upon an encroaching drone. The forward post troops noticed the UAV around 6:10 AM and attempted to neutralize it, though it evaded capture and retreated.

Authorities initiated a search to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped. The situation underscores persistent tensions along the border, as both countries navigate ongoing security challenges.

