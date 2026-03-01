Tragic Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Claims 17 Lives
A fatal explosion at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in 17 deaths and 18 injuries. The blast occurred in the detonator packing unit early Sunday morning. Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, with local authorities and the NDRF team on the scene to manage the situation.
A devastating blast at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, took place early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of at least 17 individuals and injuring 18 more, police reported. The explosion occurred within the detonator packing unit, sparking a massive emergency response.
Authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), raced to the scene at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil to lead rescue operations. SBL Energy Limited, known for its production of mining and industrial explosives, is expected to issue a formal statement regarding the incident soon.
The injured were swiftly transported to a Nagpur hospital, while District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar are overseeing the ongoing efforts. This tragic event follows closely on the heels of a similar disaster at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, which resulted in 21 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
