Left Menu

Visa Extensions for Stranded Tourists Amid Middle East Turmoil

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, India has advised foreign nationals affected by flight cancellations to contact authorities for visa extensions. The Ministry of External Affairs has issued guidance for those needing to regularize their stay due to widespread travel disruptions stemming from attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:39 IST
Visa Extensions for Stranded Tourists Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East, India has advised affected foreign nationals to approach the relevant authorities for visa extensions. The Ministry of External Affairs issued guidance for those impacted by travel disruptions following recent attacks in the region.

Foreign nationals in India who have had to alter their travel plans due to the ongoing Middle East conflict are urged to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance with visa extensions or to regularize their stay.

The situation remains unclear as hundreds of flights have been disrupted, with Air India cancelling 50 international services over the weekend. The crisis emerged following the US and Israel's attack on Iran, resulting in widespread airspace restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India
3
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
4
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026