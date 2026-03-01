Visa Extensions for Stranded Tourists Amid Middle East Turmoil

Amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East, India has advised affected foreign nationals to approach the relevant authorities for visa extensions. The Ministry of External Affairs issued guidance for those impacted by travel disruptions following recent attacks in the region.

Foreign nationals in India who have had to alter their travel plans due to the ongoing Middle East conflict are urged to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance with visa extensions or to regularize their stay.

The situation remains unclear as hundreds of flights have been disrupted, with Air India cancelling 50 international services over the weekend. The crisis emerged following the US and Israel's attack on Iran, resulting in widespread airspace restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)