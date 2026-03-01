Left Menu

Hyundai Surges Ahead: February Sales Reach New Heights

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a notable 12.6% increase in total sales for February 2026, with domestic sales rising by 9.8% while exports surged 24.8%. This marks the highest-ever February sales since the company's inception. CEO Tarun Garg highlights ambitious goals for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a remarkable growth in sales for February 2026, recording a 12.6% year-on-year increase to 66,134 units. Domestic sales rose by 9.8% reaching 52,407 units, while exports saw a significant surge of 24.8%, amounting to 13,727 units, according to a regulatory filing.

This achievement signifies Hyundai's highest-ever sales figures for both total and domestic categories for the month of February since its establishment. Tarun Garg, the company's Managing Director and CEO, expressed excitement about this milestone.'

'Our 2026 commenced with a strong start, achieving our highest monthly sales in January, and the trend continues into February,' stated Garg. As Hyundai approaches its 30th anniversary in India, Garg reaffirmed the company's ambition to make advanced technology accessible to all, elevating customer experiences while expanding Hyundai's global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

