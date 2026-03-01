Escalating Tensions: Iran and US on Brink of War Following Khamenei's Demise

A wave of tension has swept across the Middle East after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states, reacting to the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader was reportedly killed in a joint US-Israeli operation, escalating the risk of widespread regional conflict.

President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a furious response should they continue to escalate the military conflict. He labeled the slain leader as one of the most nefarious figures in history, arguing that his death offers a chance for Iranians to take back control of their country.

The attacks have interrupted air travel in the Middle East and caused casualties, marking a dramatic pivot in US foreign policy under Trump. As retaliation efforts continue, the crisis holds the potential to disrupt global oil markets and trigger a wide-ranging war.

(With inputs from agencies.)