Escalating Tensions: Iran and US on Brink of War Following Khamenei's Demise

Iran fired missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states after accusing the US and Israel of killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes have heightened regional instability and prompted US President Trump to threaten heavy retaliation. The attack signals a significant shift in US-Iran relations and may lead to broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:45 IST
Khamenei
A wave of tension has swept across the Middle East after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states, reacting to the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader was reportedly killed in a joint US-Israeli operation, escalating the risk of widespread regional conflict.

President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a furious response should they continue to escalate the military conflict. He labeled the slain leader as one of the most nefarious figures in history, arguing that his death offers a chance for Iranians to take back control of their country.

The attacks have interrupted air travel in the Middle East and caused casualties, marking a dramatic pivot in US foreign policy under Trump. As retaliation efforts continue, the crisis holds the potential to disrupt global oil markets and trigger a wide-ranging war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

