Award-Winning Assamese Film Shines a Light on Thief's Life Amidst Social Turmoil
'Moi Eti Nixhasor', an Assamese feature film, wins the 'Award of Excellence Special Mention' at Accolade Global Film Competition. Directed by Bidyut Kotoky, it explores the life of a cunning village thief named Koduwa against Assam's social and political challenges. The film has been recognized globally for its compelling narrative.
'Moi Eti Nixhasor,' an Assamese feature film, clinched the 'Award of Excellence Special Mention' at the Accolade Global Film Competition, the filmmaker announced. Directed by National Award-winning Bidyut Kotoky, the movie delves into the life of Koduwa, a savvy village thief navigating social and political turmoil.
The award, a significant honor at the US-based competition, places the film among the top 10 entries, highlighting its artistic and technical prowess. Director Kotoky emphasized the universal language of human emotions conveyed through the film, transcending boundaries and resonating with global audiences.
Inspired by a story by journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the film blends authenticity with engrossing storytelling, receiving acclaim at various festivals. 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' is set to captivate audiences in Assam upon its commercial release, with noted actor Gunomoni Baruah leading a talented cast, all under NFDC's production banner.
