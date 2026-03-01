New Court Complex Breaks Ground in Tirupati

Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, has marked the beginning of a new chapter in Tirupati's judicial infrastructure. On Sunday, he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art court complex in the district. The ceremony was underscored by a guard of honour from the Andhra Pradesh Police.

According to an official statement, the proposed complex will house 16 court buildings. The event also witnessed the participation of respected judicial figures, including Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, and Supreme Court Judges PS Narasimha, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, SV N Bhatti, and Joymalya Bagchi.

A Bhumi Puja ceremony was performed as part of the foundation-laying event, and Justice Surya Kant unveiled the foundation plaque, symbolizing the start of this significant development project aimed at enhancing judicial capabilities in the area.

