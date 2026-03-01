Left Menu

Assam's Midnight Repatriation: Illegal Migrants Sent Back to Bangladesh

In a midnight operation, Assam authorities deported 21 illegal migrants from Bangladesh, including children, back to their country. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police for their vigilance and swift action. The Assam government continues to address the issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:06 IST
In a decisive midnight operation, 21 illegal migrants from Bangladesh, among them several children, were deported from Assam back to their homeland. This action was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who credited the vigilance of local law enforcement.

The repatriation took place in the early hours from Sribhumi district. 'Alert eyes. Midnight action. At 12:30 AM sharp, 21 illegal migrants were sent back to their respective country, thanks to the ever-watchful @sribhumipolice,' Sarma announced on a social media platform.

The Chief Minister further lauded the police, highlighting their dedication as they carried out the operation while most were asleep. The Assam government remains firm on its stance to combat illegal migration from Bangladesh by strengthening border security.

