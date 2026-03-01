Assam's Midnight Repatriation: Illegal Migrants Sent Back to Bangladesh

In a decisive midnight operation, 21 illegal migrants from Bangladesh, among them several children, were deported from Assam back to their homeland. This action was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who credited the vigilance of local law enforcement.

The repatriation took place in the early hours from Sribhumi district. 'Alert eyes. Midnight action. At 12:30 AM sharp, 21 illegal migrants were sent back to their respective country, thanks to the ever-watchful @sribhumipolice,' Sarma announced on a social media platform.

The Chief Minister further lauded the police, highlighting their dedication as they carried out the operation while most were asleep. The Assam government remains firm on its stance to combat illegal migration from Bangladesh by strengthening border security.