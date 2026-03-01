Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Clashes erupted on Sunday outside the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, following the announcement of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death in a US-Israel strike. The violence resulted in at least six fatalities, with several more injured.

Demonstrators gathered around the consulate, prompting law enforcement to deploy tear gas and fire warning shots to control the crowd. Edhi Information confirmed six deaths near Mai Kolachi Road, with victims transferred to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre.

Sindh Minister for Interior Ziaul Hasan Langar emphasized strict enforcement of law and order while urging residents to avoid the protest areas. The minister called for alternative traffic routes and heightened security at sensitive locations as law enforcement continued to monitor the tense situation.