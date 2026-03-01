Left Menu

Belgian Forces Seize Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker

Belgian defense forces, with French support, seized an oil tanker from the Russian shadow fleet. The operation was confirmed by Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken. The vessel is being escorted to Zeebrugge for seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian defense forces have successfully seized an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken announced. The operation was undertaken with support from the French military.

The vessel is now under escort and is being taken to the port of Zeebrugge, where it will be officially seized.

This decisive action underscores Belgium's commitment to upholding maritime security and targeting illicit activities on international waters.

