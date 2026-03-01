Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion in Nagpur Factory

A catastrophic explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in at least 17 deaths and 18 injuries. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the victims' families, urging for a swift recovery for those injured.

Updated: 01-03-2026 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion ripped through an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claiming at least 17 lives and injuring 18 others. The tragic incident took place in the Raulgaon area on Sunday morning.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her profound sorrow over the loss of lives, extending condolences to the bereaved families. She took to social media, posting in Hindi, to voice her emotional support for those affected and to urge for the quick recovery of the injured.

The blast underscores the latent dangers present in such industrial operations, raising questions about safety protocols and preventive measures in place within facilities of this nature across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

