Escalating Tensions: Oil Tankers and Drone Strikes in Omani Waters

A Palau-flagged oil tanker near Oman's Musandam peninsula was attacked, injuring four crew members. The attack followed drone strikes on Duqm port, illustrating rising tensions in the Gulf after U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The incident highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An oil tanker flagged under Palau sustained an attack near Oman's Musandam peninsula, leaving four of its crew injured. The country's maritime security agency, in a social media statement, disclosed that the attack is linked to recent drone strikes targeting the commercial port of Duqm.

The Skylight tanker, hosting a 20-person crew, was swiftly evacuated following the incident occurring approximately 5 nautical miles from Musandam's Khasab Port. The assault resulted in various injury severities among the crew, comprising 15 Indian and five Iranian nationals. The Musandam peninsula critically controls the Strait of Hormuz, a significant conduit for global oil supply.

Earlier that day, Oman's state news agency reported the Duqm port was struck by two drones, injuring one expatriate worker. Though another drone deposit landed near fuel tanks, it did not cause casualties or notable damage, emphasizing the heightening regional tensions and strategic vulnerabilities in the area.

