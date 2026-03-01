Left Menu

Stranded in Dubai: Indian Celebrities Seek Safe Return Amid Middle East Tensions

Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, and PV Sindhu, among other notable Indians, find themselves stranded in Dubai due to Middle East tensions impacting flights. Gupta reassures her fans of her safety, while Chauhan and Sindhu appeal to government authorities for assistance in securing their return to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:51 IST
Stranded in Dubai: Indian Celebrities Seek Safe Return Amid Middle East Tensions
  • India

In a developing situation, Indian actress Esha Gupta has reassured fans regarding her safety amidst the flight suspensions in Dubai, caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Gupta communicated her well-being through a note on Instagram, expressing hope to return to India soon.

In her Instagram message, Gupta apologized for her lack of response to messages and assured her followers that she and her team are safe despite the 'scary and tough' times. Expressing faith in authorities, she stated, 'God is there to protect us,' appreciating efforts by the government to protect and intercept citizens.

Actor Sonal Chauhan also sought assistance via social media, requesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in facilitating a safe return. Meanwhile, badminton player PV Sindhu experienced similar difficulties en route to the All England Open tournament, highlighting the widespread impact of the situation.

