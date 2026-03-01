Tanker Traffic Jam in the Gulf: A New Crisis
Over 150 tankers, including crude oil and LNG vessels, are anchored in Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. These vessels are positioned off the coasts of key oil producers like Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and LNG giant Qatar.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, over 150 tankers, including crude and liquefied natural gas vessels, have anchored in waters beyond the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to shipping data seen on Sunday, an additional number of tankers remain stationary beyond this critical chokepoint.
The congestion comes in the wake of recent military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, which have further destabilized the already volatile region. This strategic area plays a vital role in global energy supplies, making any disruption significant to the world economy.
These stranded tankers have clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf oil producers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, a leading exporter of LNG. The situation highlights the fragility of the region's geopolitical landscape and its impact on international energy markets.
- READ MORE ON:
- tankers
- Gulf
- Strait of Hormuz
- Iraq
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- oil
- vessels
- LNG
- MarineTraffic
ALSO READ
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict
OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Oil Output by 206,000 Barrels
Tension in the Waters: Incident Near Key Oil Route
Class 10, 12 board exams postponed in Bahrain, Quwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE: CBSE.
Middle East Turmoil Grounds Global Air Travel: An Unprecedented Aviation Disruption