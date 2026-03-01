Left Menu

Tanker Traffic Jam in the Gulf: A New Crisis

Over 150 tankers, including crude oil and LNG vessels, are anchored in Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. These vessels are positioned off the coasts of key oil producers like Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and LNG giant Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:53 IST
Tanker Traffic Jam in the Gulf: A New Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, over 150 tankers, including crude and liquefied natural gas vessels, have anchored in waters beyond the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to shipping data seen on Sunday, an additional number of tankers remain stationary beyond this critical chokepoint.

The congestion comes in the wake of recent military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, which have further destabilized the already volatile region. This strategic area plays a vital role in global energy supplies, making any disruption significant to the world economy.

These stranded tankers have clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf oil producers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, a leading exporter of LNG. The situation highlights the fragility of the region's geopolitical landscape and its impact on international energy markets.

TRENDING

1
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India
2
Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

 Russian Federation
3
Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR commenced: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR com...

 India
4
Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026