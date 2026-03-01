Tanker Traffic Jam in the Gulf: A New Crisis

Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, over 150 tankers, including crude and liquefied natural gas vessels, have anchored in waters beyond the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to shipping data seen on Sunday, an additional number of tankers remain stationary beyond this critical chokepoint.

The congestion comes in the wake of recent military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, which have further destabilized the already volatile region. This strategic area plays a vital role in global energy supplies, making any disruption significant to the world economy.

These stranded tankers have clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf oil producers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, a leading exporter of LNG. The situation highlights the fragility of the region's geopolitical landscape and its impact on international energy markets.