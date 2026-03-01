Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Wishes to M K Stalin

In a convivial gesture, Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, as the DMK leader marked his 73rd birthday. Gandhi, through social media platform X, lauded Stalin's devotion to the people of Tamil Nadu, wishing him robust health and enduring strength.

M K Stalin, who leads Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is a key player in the INDIA opposition bloc. As he celebrates this milestone, the political leader remains central to ongoing deliberations with the Congress over seat allocations for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The birthday message comes at a crucial time when the two parties are engaged in strategic partnerships and negotiations, underscoring the significance of Stalin's leadership both within his state and on the national political stage.