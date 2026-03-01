Water Crisis Sparks Controversy Ahead of Attukal Pongala Festival

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has launched a scathing attack on the state government over a water crisis in Thiruvananthapuram, which coincides with the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival. Chandrasekhar accused the ruling LDF government of negligence and mismanagement, describing the situation as a "gift" of the government to the people.

During a press conference, he pointed out that despite a hefty Rs 22 lakh crore investment in development over a decade, the government failed to resolve the critical water shortage in the capital city. He further accused the government of failing to utilize the Jal Jeevan Mission funds effectively.

The BJP staged a protest over the issue, while Chandrasekhar also addressed geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, setting up helpdesks for affected Non-Resident Keralites. He critiqued the CPI(M) and Congress for their alleged alliances with communal forces, indicating a heated political climate ahead of the elections.