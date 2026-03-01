Left Menu

Water Crisis Sparks Controversy Ahead of Attukal Pongala Festival

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the state government for the water crisis in Thiruvananthapuram, attributing it to the LDF government amidst the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival. He accused the government of negligence and corruption, promising that the BJP will expose the reasons behind the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:21 IST
Water Crisis Sparks Controversy Ahead of Attukal Pongala Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has launched a scathing attack on the state government over a water crisis in Thiruvananthapuram, which coincides with the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival. Chandrasekhar accused the ruling LDF government of negligence and mismanagement, describing the situation as a "gift" of the government to the people.

During a press conference, he pointed out that despite a hefty Rs 22 lakh crore investment in development over a decade, the government failed to resolve the critical water shortage in the capital city. He further accused the government of failing to utilize the Jal Jeevan Mission funds effectively.

The BJP staged a protest over the issue, while Chandrasekhar also addressed geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, setting up helpdesks for affected Non-Resident Keralites. He critiqued the CPI(M) and Congress for their alleged alliances with communal forces, indicating a heated political climate ahead of the elections.

TRENDING

1
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India
2
Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

 Russian Federation
3
Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR commenced: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Target of deleting over 1 crore voters in Bengal decided even before SIR com...

 India
4
Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026